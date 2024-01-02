Dwayne Johnson confirms return to WWE

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has seemingly confirmed his next WWE match.

The wrestler turned Hollywood megastar — who hasn't had an official bout since pinning Erick Rowan in six seconds at WrestleMania 32 in April 2016 — made a surprise return during the Monday Night Raw: Day 1 special this week.

During the show, he called out Roman Reigns, pointing heavily to an in-ring comeback against his cousin at a future show.

The Rock came out midway through the broadcast to confront Jinder Mahal, verbally trashing him before hitting his signature People's Elbow move.

He then said he was planning to go out for food in San Diego after the show, asking the crowd if he should sit at the booth, at the bar or "at the head of the table".

The latter was a nod to Roman, who has referred to himself as the Head of the Table for several years.

There has long been speculation the two could face off in the ring, and it's likely to happen at either Elimination Chamber: Perth next month, or WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia in April.

Dwayne previously admitted the showdown was actually set to happen at last year's WrestleMania in Hollywood before plans fell through.

Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, he said: "The Rock headlining WrestleMania with Roman Reigns, SoFi Stadium, that was locked. We were doing it."

However, despite discussing "the potential of what this match could be" with then-WWE boss Vince McMahon and current company president Nick Khan, it didn't come to fruition.

They all wanted the bout to be "the beginning of something bigger" instead of the end goal, but they couldn't settle on a firm plan.

He explained: "We decided to put our pencils down. We agreed, 'Hey, listen, there's a merger coming up, eventually that will happen. There's WrestleMania in Philadelphia.

"I'm saying that's a potential too. I'm open!"

