Dwayne Johnson 'hesitant' to marry again after 2008 divorce

Dwayne Johnson's 2008 divorce "did a number" on him.

The 47-year-old actor tied the knot with Lauren Hashian, 35, in Hawaii in August and admitted he was hesitant to wed for a second time following his split from Dany Garcia over a decade ago.

He told WSJ. Magazine: "My divorce did a number on me. I wasn't fearful of getting married again, there was just some hesitancy. But Lauren was incredibly patient: 'I love you, you love me, we have this amazing life together, no presh.'"

Although Dwayne and Dany - who have daughter Simone, 18, together - didn't divorce until 2008, they split up some time before and when Dwayne met Lauren he was instantly smitten.

He said: "Within 30 seconds, I thought, 'Wow, this girl's stunning.' At the time, I was going through my breakup with Dany and [Hashian] was just coming off a big breakup, too. Ironically, when you're not looking for something, the power of the universe kind of takes over."

Dwayne and Lauren went on to have two daughters, Jasmine and Tiana Gia, together and he previously spoke about how "lucky" he felt to have found love again with Lauren.

He said: "I was so fortunate to have fallen in love once. To fall in love again? That's a hard thing to do twice in the position I'm in. I'm one lucky son of a b****."

Dany has worked as Dwayne's manager since 2008 and the pair are still close.

She previously told Marie Claire US: "We knew that we were moving into that period of our lives, the closing of a personal relationship. I was already deeply involved with his agents, I was already commenting on scripts. It was a very natural conversation, where he just said to me, 'I would love for you to do this full-time.'