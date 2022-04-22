Dwayne Johnson to produce It Takes Two movie for Amazon

Two-player-only game It Takes Two is getting a movie adaptation on Amazon, with Seven Bucks Productions joining dj2 Entertainment as producers. Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Dany Garcia, and Hiram Garcia will be producing the project on behalf of Seven Bucks.

The Rock may also star in the movie, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

It Takes Two is a cooperative game where you must play with another person either locally or online. Players take on the role of either May or Cody, a couple in the process of getting divorced.

They find their consciousness transferred into a pair of dolls that their daughter Rose made to represent them. May and Cody must work together and mend their relationship as they try to get back into their original bodies.

Pat Casey and Josh Miller, writers of Sonic the Hedgehog films, are producing the script. Josef Fares and Oskar Wolontis of It Takes Two developer, Hazelight Studios, will also executive produce.

No release date has been set for the movie.

