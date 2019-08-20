Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson weds in secret ceremony

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson tied the knot with his longtime partner Lauren Hashian in a secret ceremony in Hawaii on Sunday (Aug 18).
PHOTO: Instagram/therock
Bang

The Rock is married.

The 47-year-old actor - whose real name is Dwayne Johnson - tied the knot with his longtime partner Lauren Hashian in a secret ceremony in Hawaii on Sunday (Aug 18).

He took to Instagram to share some stunning pictures of himself and his new bride and wrote: "We do. August 18th, 2019. Hawaii. Pōmaikaʻi (blessed)."

Dwayne and Lauren - who have daughters Jasmine, three, and Tiana, 15 months, together - have been a couple since 2007.

They were previously due to marry in 2018 but postponed their wedding plans after Lauren fell pregnant with Tiana.

The Rock previously spoke about the delay, saying: "We were going to get married in the spring and we got pregnant.

"Lauren felt like, well, you know, mama [doesn't want] to take pictures being pregnant in a wedding dress, so we're just going to wait and not quite sure when, but I know it's going to happen.

"The great thing with Lauren is she's such a rock star. She's just like, 'It's alright, whenever it's going to happen we're going to make it work'."

The actor also has daughter Simone, 18, from his first marriage to producer Dany Garcia, who now works as his manager.

Speaking previously about their professional relationship, Dany said: "We knew that we were moving into that period of our lives, the closing of a personal relationship.

"I was already deeply involved with his agents, I was already commenting on scripts. It was a very natural conversation, where he just said to me, 'I would love for you to do this full-time'."

