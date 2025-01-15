Award Banner
Dylan Wang goes shirtless as promised after popularity of new drama Guardians of the Dafeng

His new drama Guardians of the Dafeng hit a 30,000 heat index on Tencent Video.
PHOTO: Instagram/Dylan Wang
Syarifah Nadhirah January 15, 2025

His new drama premiered less than a month ago and it's already a hit with viewers.

At a recent event, popular Chinese actor Dylan Wang promised fans he would take off his shirt if Guardians of the Dafeng hit a 30,000 heat index on one of its streaming platforms Tencent Video.

The heat index measures the popularity of a drama through views and engagement. It is said that 30,000 is the benchmark for a successful show.

Guardians of the Dafeng, which premiered on Dec 28, made the record on Jan 11. Yesterday (Jan 14), Dylan stayed true to his word and uploaded a topless video of himself on his Weibo account.

The 12-second clip starts with the 26-year-old clad in a thick sweater and motioning "30,000" with his hands before it cuts to close-ups of him flexing his abs.

The post has garnered 603,000 likes overnight, with fans taking to the comments section to express their excitement.

"Give me a front-row seat," said one fan.

One remarked with glee: "The benefit of a 30,000 heat index."

In the drama, Dylan plays Yang Ling, a police academy graduate who gets transported to the fantastical historical alternative reality of the Dafeng dynasty, which is filled with demons and sorcerers. He becomes Xu Qi'an, a night guardian who supervises the officials and serves the people.

Guardians of the Dafeng, which also stars Tian Xiwei, is also streaming on Viu and WeTV.

