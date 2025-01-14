Thanks to Stefanie Sun, Mayday fans crave for Mamee Monster snack after band's Singapore concert

If Labubu is leading the art toy craze, then Mamee Monster might top the list of nostalgic childhood snacks with fans of Taiwanese band Mayday now craving the noodles.

The quintet performed two nights at the National Stadium last weekend (Jan 11 and 12) and Singaporean singer Stefanie Sun was their special guest on Sunday.

The 46-year-old told lead singer-songwriter Ashin, 49, that it had been a while since they last saw each other and he responded that one of his most memorable times in Singapore was when Stefanie hosted him and guitarist Monster during a promotional visit.

Stefanie also recalled their time in the recording room when they were writing the lyrics for their song Wang Zi Mian (2003), translated as Prince Noodles, a snack in Taiwan.

As she said this, she reached into her pocket and took out a packet of Mamee Monster — barbeque (BBQ) flavoured — and gave it to Ashin.

"This is the Singapore version of Wang Zi Mian. I can't say the brand, but [the audience] would know by looking at the packaging. This is what we would eat during our childhood," Stefanie said.

Ashin asked: "Just one packet?"

Stefanie responded that she wanted to put more in her dress, but felt that it made her look plump, so she only packed one.

"It's alright, the five of us have a good relationship, we can share," Ashin quipped.



This friendly gift sparked a trend among Mayday fans to hunt for the noodle snacks — especially the BBQ flavour — in local supermarkets and stores.

On Xiaohongshu, netizens discussed where they can purchase the tidbits, including FairPrice, Sheng Siong and Valu$, at the best price.

Those who managed to find it also showed off their cart-load of Mamee Monster snacks.

There were even some who gave the snacks to overseas fans who came to Singapore for the concert but couldn't find it in local stores.

A netizen wrote in a post: "To the fan at Bencoolen MRT who distributed the Wang Zi Mian! Oh my goodness, thank you so much. I have been to a few shops but couldn't find it and was prepared to go to the airport. I didn't expect to receive it from you. I am very touched, thank you!"

