'Like ordering blind boxes': Dylan Wang rates Singapore Airlines food on flight to LA

Dylan Wang shared about his flight from Singapore to Los Angeles (LA) onboard Singapore Airlines in two vlogs on Feb 12 and 13.

The 27-year-old Chinese actor-singer, who was in town briefly on Feb 11 to celebrate his streetwear brand D.Desirable's first pop-up store outside China, detailed his trip from his accommodation in Singapore to Changi Airport.

In his Xiaohongshu vlog on Feb 12, he shared that because his flight to LA is 14 hours long, he drank some coffee while waiting so that he could keep himself awake and sleep on the flight later.

Dylan will be participating in the NBA All-Star celebrity game in LA today (Feb 13).

His second vlog posted today showed him onboard his flight on Singapore Airlines. He browsed through the English dinner menu and shared that every time he goes overseas for work, he regrets not studying the language better.

As he can only understand the words "chicken" and "pork" from the menu, he said: "I'll leave it up to fate. It's like ordering blind boxes at this point. I will eat whatever I receive."

He also shared that whenever he takes a long-haul flight, he will usually eat, watch movies and sleep, but this time round, he will be reading his scripts from his new drama.

Dylan is rumoured to star in Chinese costume drama Jiang Men Du Hou with Chinese actress Meng Ziyi and is scheduled to start filming later this month.

Later, he was served chicken satay, which he said tasted "quite good". According to his menu, he was next served sesame crab mayonnaise salad with grilled egg and pickled ginger.

"I still have a Chinese palate; whenever I am given beautiful dishes like this, I think it just tastes okay," he added.

Dylan rated the satay seven out of 10 and the salad, six out of 10.

For his main course, he had Hokkien mee with prawns, squid and sliced pork belly.

Dylan — who was born in Leshan in Sichuan that's known for their spicy and strong flavours — tried the prawn dipped in sambal chili, commenting: "It's quite tasteless to be honest."

He had the noodles and said it was quite bland but he liked the generous serving of seafood and meat.

"The sliced pork belly tasted good with the chili," he added and rated the dish six-and-a-half out of 10.

He also received a piece of roasted chicken breast from his assistant, who was seated next to him.

According to the menu, it was served with truffle-infused cauliflower puree, slow-cooked leeks with selected fresh vegetables and rich Madeira sauce.

"Although it's quite nice, it's quite tasteless," Dylan said after taking a mouthful of the chicken.

Despite that, he enjoyed his chocolate dessert and concluded he had a good meal.

