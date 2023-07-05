E-Junkies: 2PM's Taecyeon talks about lying in a coffin for K-drama HeartBeat

There are hardly any taboos in acting and when required, actors will lie in a coffin for a scene.

Idol singer Taecyeon from 2PM did so for his new drama HeartBeat and in a recent interview with AsiaOne, he said: "When you're inside the coffin it's very dark, you can't see or hear anything that's outside.

"So for a split second, I did think, 'Oh, this must be what it would be like when I actually die.'"

The 34-year-old added that in the scene, his co-star Won Ji-an arrives to open the coffin, and he found himself "waiting for her to come".

In HeartBeat, he plays Sun Woo-hyeol, a vampire who tries to become human by sleeping for 100 years.

However, he is awakened from his slumber one day early by Joo In-hae (Ji-an) and becomes half-human, half-vampire.

When asked if he wants to live long being young with no health problems like a vampire, Taecyeon responded quickly.

"Yes. I want to live a very long life and experience eternal life! Make money and use all of that before I die," said the star, smiling widely.

Ji-an on the other hand said she wants to enjoy the "seasons of life you get as a human being".

The other cast members gave some unique and hilarious answers in the interview.

Park Kang-hyun, who takes on the role of warmhearted Shin Do-sik, is curious about where human civilisation would be in 100 or 200 years.

"It will all be gone when the solar system no longer exists!" Yoon So-hui interjected.

So-hui, who graduated from South Korea's prestigious science and research university Kaist, plays Na Hae-won, a real estate investor who comes from a wealthy family.

Taecyeon then cracked a joke: "Oh my what are we going to do with this interview? Is this what Kaist is like?"

HeartBeat is streaming on Prime Video, with new episodes out every Monday and Tuesday.

Watch our E-Junkies video for the full interview.

