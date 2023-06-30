E-Junkies: Red Velvet's Yeri, who debuted at 16, feels she's 'creating high school memories' playing teenager in new drama

Reaching your mid-20s can be a strange time — on one hand, you're a full-fledged adult, and on the other, how different can you really be from your teenage self?

Singer-actress Kim Ye-rim (better known as Yeri from K-pop girl group Red Velvet) and actress Lee Eun-saem can attest to that.

The two are playing teenagers attending the elite Cheongdam International High School in the K-drama of the same name (also called Bitch x Rich in some territories).

Eun-saem plays Kim Hye-in, a transfer student who is the only witness to a murder. She struggles for power with Baek Je-na (Yeri), the queen bee at her new school - who is also the prime murder suspect.

The pair told AsiaOne in a recent interview how it felt to "return" to high school while acting in the K-drama.

"For me, I still feel like someone in their teens," Eun-saem, 23, said. "I haven't really thought of going back to those days."

However, Eun-saem admitted she looked "more mature" now, so she took steps in her styling on the show to "pull off the impression" of being a teenager.

"I actually paid attention to my hairstyle, I also curled my bangs to make me look a little younger," she added.

Yeri, 24, responded that she didn't feel like she had "much difficulty" going back to her teenage years as she hadn't changed much since those days.

"And because I debuted at a young age, I don't have many memories (of high school) compared to other students," she added, "But every time I wear uniforms for shoots, I feel like I'm creating [high school] memories."

Yeri made her debut in Red Velvet back in 2015, when she was only 16.

The pair were in Singapore last week for a press tour for Cheongdam International High School, where they attended a press conference on June 23 before meeting fans at Ion Orchard the next day.

'I want the best kaya toast'

AsiaOne also asked Yeri and Eun-saem their plans while visiting Singapore — what they'd like to visit and eat.

Eun-saem picked the famous chilli crab as the dish she wanted to try.

"I came here for a holiday in April previously, but I wasn't able to stay for long," she added. "I really wanted to go to the beach but wasn't able to do so.

"So that's what I'd really like to do when I have the chance."

Yeri, on the other hand, wanted to visit Gardens by the Bay and try the humble kaya toast.

She wasn't satisfied with getting the breakfast item from any old place, but wanted "the best kaya toast".

For the full interview including what Yeri and Eun-saem packed on their overseas travels and their favourite scenes from Cheongdam International High School, watch our latest episode of E-Junkies.

The final two episodes of Cheongdam International High School are showing on tvN Asia (Singtel TV CH 518, StarHub TV CH 824).

