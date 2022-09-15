'You're embarrassing us on a global scale': Lee Kwang-soo to Yuri for saying he and Yoo Jae-seok have no strengths

Would you dare to say to two of South Korea's most popular entertainers that they have little to no strengths?

In a video interview with AsiaOne in Seoul earlier this month, Lee Kwang-soo jokingly admonished Girls' Generation star Kwon Yuri when she said that of him and Yoo Jae-seok.

Responding to Yuri's blunt comment, Kwang-soo complained: "You should try to make something up even if that's the case!"

Jae-seok, 50, also chimed in: "People all over the world will watch this and you're saying we don't have any strengths?"

Not missing a beat, 37-year-old Kwang-soo added: "You're embarrassing us on a global scale!"

In response, Yuri, 32, couldn't help but burst into laughter.

The three of them are co-stars in the new Disney+ variety show The Zone: Survival Mission where they must complete eight themed survival challenges, which include a nerve-wracking zombie apocalypse and a village swarming with evil ghosts.

Of all the horrifying challenges they faced, Jae-seok and Yuri both felt that the zombie-themed one was the scariest.

"I tend to immerse myself easily in any situation and the situations on the show felt so real," Yuri said.

Kwang-soo on the other hand found ghosts "the most difficult to deal with", but also felt that all eight missions left them very exposed and that the missions "triggered their vulnerabilities".

With how unguarded the trio were during the show, it's understandable that Yuri found both her co-stars "fragile", as she said in a press conference last Tuesday (Sept 6).

When asked during this interview why she thought of them as "fragile", she said amid laughter: "I don't think they have a lot of strengths… What are your (Kwang-soo and Jae-seok's) strengths?"

"It's not that we don't have any strengths," Jae-seok reasoned. "You can find out when you watch the show."

However, Yuri couldn't restrain herself and formed an 'X' with her arms, laughing and blurting that she couldn't think of any of their strengths.

Hearing this, Jae-seok explained that Yuri was very intrigued and fixated on their weaknesses and was fascinated with how weak both he and Kwang-soo were during the show.

"This is the kind of weakness that she probably couldn't find in anyone she knows, and Kwang-soo and I show our weakness for the world to see — which Yuri seems to find fascinating … it's like she's constantly worried if we're taking care of ourselves."

But this worry was with reason, as it was shared earlier in the interview that Yuri had to "take care" of the two during their missions in order to achieve their objectives in the challenges.

"Jae-seok and Kwang-soo were simply being themselves without any pretensions. They were so clumsy and blundering and it was so real that it almost made me feel sad [for them] … They were quite weak, and I found it quite adorable."

