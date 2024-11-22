E-Junkies: Can Emerald Hill actors Shaun Chen, Elvin Ng, Nick Teo and Desmond Ng survive living in the 1960s?

We have grown accustomed to the luxuries of modern society, including the internet, air-conditioning and various technological advances, so much so that it would be hard to imagine living without them.

In July, AsiaOne was invited to visit the Chinese Chamber of Commerce in Batu Pahat, Malaysia, which was one of the sets for upcoming period drama Emerald Hill set in the period 1950s to the 1970s.

We spoke to actors Shaun Chen, Elvin Ng, Nick Teo and Desmond Ng and asked them whether they think they could survive the post-war years.

"I think I might be able to survive that period, because there was no internet back in my day. We didn't have the internet for our studies and our television set was the ordinary one," Shaun said.

However, the 46-year-old also agreed that with the knowledge of current technology, especially smartphones, it would be "challenging" to readapt to a life back then.

"But if I get to go back, I would also be very happy to see my grandfather and my relatives. That would be an interesting experience. I would like to thank them for bringing us to Malaysia. My grandfather came from China with his seven children," Shaun, who is Malaysian, added.

Nick, 35, who plays Shaun's son in the series, shared that he would still prefer to live in the current era, as he is very used to using the internet and smartphone to look for information.

It was a sunny day in Batu Pahat on the day of the interview, and the actors had to dress in layers of clothing, including a dress shirt with tie and waistcoat, and they were perspiring in the heat despite being indoors.

"Another reason is that I'm sweating so much now so I don't think I can [live in the era], because there wasn't aircon back then. I don't think I can take it," Nick said.

In Emerald Hill, Shaun and Nick play Zhang Jinhai and Zhang Yaozu respectively, who have a distant relationship, with the latter constantly seeking acceptance from his father. Although Jinhai is the eldest son of the family, he doesn't care much for their family business Yongli, leaving matters in the care of his second brother Jinhe (Hsiu Chieh-kai).

Desmond, 37, who plays antagonist Kang Zhijie in the series, also told us that he wouldn't be able to live in the period if he had to dress formally every day.

"It's quite hot and tight-fitting. The weather is so hot and I still have to wear a cravat," he laughed.

On the other hand, Elvin, who plays Chen Donghao in the series, felt that he would have "perfectly survived" the era.

"I am not someone who needs a lot of technology. I like to feel the real situation, to observe the environment. I actually don't like to look at my phone so much," the 43-year-old shared.

"I probably would have loved that era, because it's a time when people are more closely knitted, it's not so spread out and everything feels more real and passionate, a bit less filtered. In our world today, social media, a lot of it is so filtered. So I think it's nice to feel that realness and rawness."

When asked who he would want to visit at that time, Elvin shared that it would be his parents when they were younger.

"My parents would have lived in that time. I want to experience their hardships because I think our generation, we have a good life where everything is very fast and accessible… So I think it would be nice to go back and see the incompleteness, just to experience the hardship a little and see how our parents have come a long way," he said.

Emerald Hill centres around Xinniang, who roams the streets with her adoptive mother Ah Zhu (Chen Liping), cheating others to survive.

When Xinniang is around 10 years old, Ah Zhu brings her to the wealthy Zhang family living on Emerald Hill and claims that she is Li Shuqin (Jesseca Liu) and Jinhe's (Chieh-kai) long-lost daughter Anya.

As Xinniang (Tasha Low) grows up in the family, she secretly remains in contact with Ah Zhu, sometimes stealing things for her, unaware that Shuqin knows of her deeds and she is not the real Anya.

The drama also stars Zoe Tay, Aileen Tan, Chen Huihui, Dawn Yeoh, Chantalle Ng, Sheila Sim, Ferlyn Wong, Romeo Tan, Zhang Zetong, Jernelle Oh, Seow Sin Nee, Herman Keh and Zhu Zeliang with Jeanette Aw reprising her role as Yamamoto Yueniang from The Little Nyonya. It is expected to premiere in the first half of 2025.

Watch our E-Junkies video for the interview, and find out why Elvin said his character is the "smartest" and why Desmond was amused with the men wearing singlets.

