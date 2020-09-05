E-Junkies Episode 11: Is Mulan worth watching?

Catch trending showbiz news and gossip, movie and TV show recommendations, as well as behind-the-scenes insight with AsiaOne writers in our new entertainment video and podcast series E-Junkies.

After being delayed thrice, Disney's Mulan finally hit our local cinemas yesterday (Sep 4) and we got a chance to watch the live-action adaptation before its release.

Did it hit the mark? Was Liu Yifei the right choice as the titular heroine? Did we burst into song when Reflection started playing?

All that and more on this week's episode of E-Junkies where we talk about other shows on Netflix that you should not miss.

