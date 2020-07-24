E-Junkies Episode 8: Jack Neo shares how he felt about leaving J Team

Catch trending showbiz news and gossip, movie and TV show recommendations, as well as behind-the-scenes insight with AsiaOne writers in our new entertainment video and podcast series E-Junkies.

It was recently announced that Jack Neo has left J Team and has joined Asia Momentum Media (AMM) as their CEO.

In this episode, Jack joins us to explain how he felt about leaving his legacy behind and what he's looking for in his new talent search. And it's not just good-lookers or your typical singing, dancing and acting talents that he is on the hunt for.

