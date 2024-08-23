E-Junkies: Jae-suk, Yuri, Dong-hyun and Dex on season 3 of The Zone: Survival Mission

Two years ago when AsiaOne interviewed Yoo Jae-suk, Kwon Yuri and Lee Kwang-soo for the first season of The Zone: Survival Mission, Yuri laughed about how "fragile" her co-stars were.

This time round, Kwang-soo isn't in the new and third season of the reality variety show and instead, soldier-turned-YouTuber Dex, whose real name is Kim Jin-young, and former mixed martial artist Kim Dong-hyun are.

In a recent interview, Jae-suk and Yuri share their thoughts with AsiaOne on the addition of the two new cast members, while Dong-hyun and Dex tell us whether the show has destroyed their manly image.

Which is their toughest zone in the new season? Watch our E-Junkies video for the full interview.

Catch The Zone: Survival Mission season 3 on Disney+.

