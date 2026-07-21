E-Junkies: Bae Suzy 'happy' to be back in Singapore, shares biggest lesson learnt as actress

South Korean star Bae Suzy hit our shores last week and she said being back in Singapore felt like a break amid her packed schedule.

Suzy, who turns 32 in October, was in Singapore last year with Wonderland (2024) co-star Park Bo-gum for a luxury brand event.

On July 17, the singer-actress greeted fans at Plaza Singapura as the global ambassador for Japanese haircare brand Tsubaki, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary.

In an interview before her special appearance, Suzy told AsiaOne she's spent 2026 filming projects.

"I think I'll continue to film for the rest of the year as well, so I'm really happy I'm able to visit Singapore in the middle of this busy schedule and rest a bit," she said.

A former member of the K-pop girl group Miss A, Suzy made her acting debut through the hit 2011 drama Dream High.

The following year, she earned the nickname "nation's first love" in South Korea after her breakout role in the romance film Architecture 101.

Since then, she has starred in popular shows such as While You Were Sleeping (2017), Start Up (2020), Anna (2022), Wonderland (2024) and Genie, Make a Wish (2025).

Her upcoming drama Portraits of Delusion, which also stars Kim Seon-ho, is expected to premiere sometime this year.

During the interview, Suzy shared the biggest lesson she has learnt as an actress.

"I personally think that being steady, solid and consistent is really important. These are the things I realised," she said.

When asked about a recent happy moment, her answer was a humble one.

Much like the average salaryman, getting off work early brings her joy: "Recently there was a moment where I finished [filming] earlier than expected so that made me really happy."

After the short chat, she sat down with local media and content creators in a private conference, emphasising the importance of self-care, before heading to Plaza Singapura, where she took a few Polaroid photos with lucky fans on stage.

Tsubaki's pop-up will run at Plaza Singapura Main Atrium till July 26 from 10am to 10pm daily, marking the launch of its new Dandruff Care & Repair range.

You can participate in activities such as interactive salon-inspired experience zones and a personalised hair and scalp analysis.

Watch our E-Junkies video for more of our interview!

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syarifahsn@asiaone.com

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