E-Junkies: Need a laugh? Local comedians Munah, Hirzi, Jaspers and Chiou Huey react to viral Covid-19 memes and videos

Suffice to say, the pandemic has taken a toll on people's mental and emotional health.

So, with the purpose of providing a moment of levity during these troubled times, AsiaOne invited some popular local comedians to join us on E-Junkies.

On this episode, comedians Hirzi, Munah, Jaspers Lai, and Ee Chiou Huey reacted to some of the viral memes and videos about Covid-19. And here are some of the highlights that might leave you in stitches from laughing too hard.

1. Toilet paper saga

"You better lao sai (have diarrhoea), otherwise you'll be letting these rolls of toilet paper down." - Jaspers

2. Maskless at MBS

"You can really see the ex-SAF in her." - Hirzi

3. 'Hwa Chong Karen'

"It was the way she said it. She's like, 'No wonder.'" - Munah

"Maybe it's, 'No wonder, you all have big d*** energy!'" - Hirzi

To view their full reactions, watch the video above.

