Eden Ang uses SkillsFuture credits to become plumber: 'Taught me humility fast'

If you're ever in need of plumbing services, don't be shocked if you see Eden Ang on the job.

The local actor-content creator, who fell from grace in 2018 after sexual harassment accusations, went on a hiatus before making a return to social media earlier this year.

On July 11, he posted an Instagram Reel sharing he had become a certified plumber using his SkillsFuture Credits.

"I used to chase affirmation," wrote the 38-year-old in his caption. "Then, I lost it all and I sobered up to ask myself if what I did was essential in this world...

"If a guy like me can strip away the titles, drop the ego and start over from the bottom, what's stopping you? Stop waiting for the perfect setup. Go fix what's broken."

Reflecting on his journey, Eden spoke: "After stepping away from entertainment, Covid-19 hit. When the world went dark, no one needed a content creator or marketer. What the world needed was essential workers, things that helped society move forward."

He revealed that wishing to help people at the time, he tried pursuing physiotherapy but was rejected "with no reason" from multiple university courses despite appeals.

"In entertainment I was never special. I simply outworked and outlasted the others," said Eden.

"So with that same discipline, I asked myself what the basic elements of survival were and I landed on electrical and plumbing [services]. Electrical, you screw up, you die. Plumbing, you screw up, you get wet - plus the course is shorter."

After attending plumbing school, Eden attained a Builder Certificate in Plumbing and Pipelifting from the Building and Construction Authority in September 2023.

"Plumbing taught me humility fast. I was the only one in class with no background in plumbing and my lecturer told me that it was going to be very hard and unlikely that I was gonna make it through."

However, the skill eventually became Eden's safe space, where he added he would be the first to enter and last to leave the workshop.

"I got to meet a group of men who didn't give a f*** about who I was and didn't ask me anything about entertainment," he continued. "They didn't do their jobs for likes and shares. And I realised something beautiful in the dirtiest of environments, you find the cleanest people."

Eden assured though his passion still lies in storytelling and entertainment, it now sits on the foundation of his blue-collar abilities. Now a husband and father of one, he wrote that he wanted his family to know that he had left no stone unturned in times of hardship.

"If your life turns to sh*t, start by unclogging it," he quipped.

He clarified in the comments section that he currently still runs a marketing and production company.

Eden rose to fame as a talent with local comedy channel Wah!Banana, also starring in local series like Tanglin (2015) and Yes Mdm (2016).

He went on hiatus in January 2018 after being embroiled in sexual harassment accusations.

In May 2024, Eden took to YouTube with a video titled "Begin", apologising for his past behaviour where he "did not treat people of the opposite gender with enough communication and respect".

He mentioned that he had co-operated with the authorities who "came to do what they had to", adding they made it clear that while he was not "legally reprimanded", his actions had been inappropriate.

He made his return to the spotlight this January when he launched his TikTok account with a skit criticising modern-day social media consumption.

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kristy.chua@asiaone.com

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