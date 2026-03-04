Edmund Chen granted bail extension and court permission to travel overseas in upcoming months

Edmund Chen has been granted bail extension and permission to travel overseas twice in the upcoming months by the State Courts today (March 4).

Lianhe Zaobao reported today that his lawyer applied for permission for the 65-year-old local former actor to travel to China for business from March 17 to 26.

He also requested to travel to Japan from April 15 to May 3 on a personal trip, with the exact purpose not disclosed.

Edmund was allowed to leave Singapore for both occasions on an additional $10,000 bail provided his guarantor is not accompanying him abroad.

He must also maintain in contact with investigators while overseas and he will be required to surrender his passport within 24 hours of returning to Singapore.

It is speculated that he will be attending his son Chen Xi's wedding in Japan.

Chen Xi, 34, announced his marriage to his non-celebrity Japanese girlfriend, nicknamed Mimi, in an Instagram post in July 2025, after proposing to her in May 2024.

Edmund was driving along Ayer Rajah Expressway towards Central Expressway on March 4, 2025, when he slowed down almost to a stop before making an abrupt lane change to his right, causing a 21-year-old motorcyclist to collide into the left rear portion of his vehicle and suffer multiple wrist fractures on his right hand.

He pleaded guilty to one count of driving without reasonable consideration for other persons using the road on Jan 29, and was sentenced to five days in jail and disqualified from driving for five years.

He appealed against his jail sentence on Feb 6 and his application to stay his sentence was granted, with his bail increased to $15,000 at the time.

