Eiza Gonzalez fends off fans, denies Elektra casting for Daredevil: Born Again

Charlie Cox has reprised his role as Matt Murdock/Daredevil in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And so has Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin. This begs the next question who will play Elektra Natchios?

Casting rumours regarding key characters are beginning to circulate and one of them ties actress Eiza Gonzalez to the role of Elektra. Unfortunately, The Ambulance actress received harmful messages regarding the buzz and has taken to Twitter to address the hate.

"I feel like I'm just gonna get it out of the way because one I'm confused as for the amount of hate over this and two I feel like it saves people energy," wrote Gonzalez. "No I’m not cast as Elektra in Daredevil."





Gonzalez also cited her current contractual commitments to other projects and that playing Elektra simply wouldn't be possible even if she were asked.

"I'd appreciate if I could live free of negative ill intended messages about me playing/stealing? A role that I don't even know about. Thank you and wishing you all the best," she continued.

While she hopes "to play a cool superhero at one point of my career," the actress said she'll be tuning into Daredevil and sends the cast "all the love".

Elektra is an elite assassin who originally started as a love interest for Matt Murdock. However, Elektra's violent nature causes a schism with the hero, resulting in a breakup. Elodie Yung played Elektra in the Netflix Daredevil series. Before Yung, Jennifer Garner famously portrayed the assassin in 2003's Daredevil and the 2005 spinoff, Elektra.

The plot to Daredevil: Born Again is still under wraps, but it is currently slated to premiere on Disney+ in early 2024.