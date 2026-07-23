E-Junkies: Boy group Nexz play 'Who's most likely', try Singapore snacks

Global boy band Nexz held their first Singapore show on July 12, and they sat down with AsiaOne after the concert to chat and try local snacks.

The group consists of Japanese members Yu, 21, Tomoya and Haru, both 20, Seita, turning 20 in November, Hyui, 19, and Yuki, 19 in September, as well as South Korean member So Geon, 20 in September.

Despite the late hour, the boys, who are based in South Korea, were cheerful and energetic as they talked about completing their showcase tour.

"We had such a fun time. Including Singapore, we performed in five different cities, and meeting our fans from so many places has made this a great experience," said Hyui.

Nexz, who made their debut in 2023 through the reality survival programme Nizi Project Season 2, also took their tour to Seoul, Taipei, Hong Kong and Bangkok.

Tomoya said he's "always amazed" when he sees fans at their concert venues.

"We honestly had no idea there would be so many Nex2y (fandom name) here in Singapore today and we were truly surprised. It has really motivated us to work even harder," he remarked.

We also had Nexz play a game of Who's Most Likely, where they pointed to the member they thought fit the question most.

As to who's most likely to cry while watching emotional scenes in TV shows or movies, everyone unanimously agreed on Hyui, who also pointed to himself.

So Geon explained: "We went to watch this really cute movie a while back and I didn't cry at all, but then I looked over and saw Hyui shedding tears… Seeing that I thought, 'Wow, he's really sentimental.'"

For the fans who are wondering, the show in question was Lilo & Stitch and they cutely imitated the blue alien to us.

In the second half of the interview, the members tried local snacks such as salted egg fish skin and pandan cake.

They also braved through spicy tapioca chips, which Seita visibly struggled through with sips of bandung.

Who's most likely to try everyone else's food and spam the group chat? Watch Nexz answer these questions and choose their favourite Singapore snacks in our E-Junkies video!

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syarifahsn@asiaone.com

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