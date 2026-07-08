Eleanor Lee recalls accident while filming C-drama in 2018: 'Everything turned black and I couldn't breathe'

Eleanor Lee recently revealed she was hurt after falling off a truck and hitting her head while filming a China drama in 2018.

The 26-year-old Singaporean actress, who is based in China, shared in a Xiaohongshu post yesterday (July 7): "Accidents happen, though I suppose many of mine go undocumented.

"The entertainment industry usually presents only its most glamorous side to the public, yet I believe the hard work put in by every actor deserves to be recorded."

She also shared a video in her post, of her and Chinese actor Yang Le filming what is believed to be an escape scene, where they had to climb onto the back of a pick-up truck before it speeds off.

The 39-year-old actor, who is known for his performance in dramas including Nothing but Thirty (2020), got on first and helped Eleanor, who was still trying to get onto the back of the vehicle.

However, before she could step into the truck bed, the vehicle sped off, leading to both actors falling off it.

Eleanor hit the back of her head and shoulder while Yang Le landed on his arm. The actors around them shouted as they, together with staff members, rushed forward to help them.

However, she was visibly shocked and hyperventilated, and staff quickly checked on her.

Yang Le, who appeared uncomfortable, was asked if he was hurt and he shook his head.

Eleanor also wrote in her post: "For a moment, everything turned black and I couldn't breathe at all, but I was deeply moved when the extras around me immediately lifted me up and held my hands to help me steady my breathing.

"I was also worried about delaying the shoot or injuring other actors. I stood up the moment I recovered and refused to go the hospital yet, insisting on finishing the scene first before making a visit there."

She added that the production team gave her a day to rest after that and ended her post with: "Thankfully no one suffered any serious injuries!"

A netizen asked if she was injured and reminded her to be mindful of her own safety, which she responded: "This is a behind-the-scenes clip from 2018, everyone is okay."

The scene is believed to be from the Chinese action series Overseas Security Guard filmed in 2018, where Eleanor and Yang Le took on supporting roles.

The drama, which has not been released, centres on police officer Wei Tian (Leon Lai) who resigns from his position to set up security agency Mo Yu Zhe, while secretly investigating the truth behind his wife and daughter's deaths.

He and Zhong'an Group's founder Xiang Pingsheng (Zhang Fengyi) are sworn brothers, working together to solve regional security crises.

Eleanor plays deputy hotel manager An Da, while Yang Le plays Pingsheng's son Xiang Lai.

This isn't the first time Eleanor shared her difficult experiences during filming.

In an Instagram post in 2023, she posted behind-the-scenes videos of her filming Chinese romantasy movie The Enchanting Phantom (2020) with actor Chen Xingxu.

In one of the videos, she and the 30-year-old actor are filming a wired scene when she hit her headgear against a structure.

Xingxu can be seen supporting her while staff members check if she is alright.

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yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com

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