Eleanor Lee sparks health concerns with recent social media post

Local singer-actress Eleanor Lee left friends and fans concerned about her health with an Instagram Reel posted today (Oct 24).

With her latest single Change as the background music, the video shows the 25-year-old on a hospital bed while medical staff checks on her.

She is also taught how to give herself a subcutaneous shot in her thigh. Eleanor looks visibly nervous at first and winces at the pain but learns to inject herself independently later.

She also posted the same video on her Douyin account four days ago, where she wrote in the caption: "We must learn to protect our body and grow healthily. Many of you asked why I disappeared for such a long time, I have to give myself an injection every month. We must take care of our body, both you and I."

AsiaOne has reached out to Eleanor and her mother, host Quan Yi Fong, for comment.

The 50-year-old also wrote below the Instagram post: "Everything is alright, the sun will shine after the rain and everything will become better."

Local artistes expressed their support and well-wishes for her in the comments section of her post.

Eleanor's fans also asked after her and wished her well.

Eleanor, who is based in China, also revealed in the recent issue of Harper's Bazaar Singapore that she was diagnosed with depression and anxiety, and would get panic attacks at night. She added that she has found a "reliable support network among her peers" to help her get through her difficult moments and doesn't let her condition define her.

