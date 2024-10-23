Matilda Tao shares life in Singapore as 'study mama', seeks advice on ant problem

Taiwanese host Matilda Tao moved to Singapore earlier this year to accompany her son while he studies at an international school here, and she recently shared on social media bits of her daily life.

In a Threads post last Friday (Oct 18), the 54-year-old uploaded a photo taken near The Orchard Residences to show the sunny weather here.

"Singapore was cool the last two days and it's back to the usual today," she wrote.

Over the next few days, she also uploaded clips on Threads and Instagram Stories of her visit to PS.Cafe Harding Road, adding that Dempsey Hill is one of her favourite places here, with another being French restaurant chain Merci Marcel.

Assimilating well into our food culture, she posted a photo of kaya toast with soft boiled eggs, writing: "Having snacks after buying groceries. #Daily life in Singapore #Study mama."

On the less positive side, she also asked netizens for advice on a persistent pest issue with ants.

Matilda posted a video in a Threads post yesterday (Oct 22) of ants crawling over a few pieces of roasted meat in a styrofoam box.

"To all friends in Singapore, how do you deal with small ants like these? They are small and fast, and would even gather at the nozzle of the water dispenser. What should I do?" she wrote.

Her fans suggested various ways to manage the problem, including ant poison and insecticide sprays.

Matilda, who's married to Taiwanese actor Lee Lee-zen and also has a daughter, announced in March that she was working with Chinese radio station Love 972 for a new programme called Tao Xin Shijian. The final episode for the programme aired on June 7.

