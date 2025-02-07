Elijah Wood marries long-term partner

Elijah Wood is married.

The Lord of the Rings actor recently sparked speculation he had tied the knot with long-term partner Mette-Marie Kongsved — who he began dating in 2018 — when he referred to her as "my wife" in an interview, and now TMZ have obtained a copy of his marriage licence.

However, they reported the document on file in Los Angeles County is a confidential marriage licence, so it offers no detail as to when they actually got hitched.

The confirmation comes shortly after sources told the outlet the couple — who have a son who was born in 2019 and a daughter who was born in 2022 — had got married on New Year's Eve last year in Sweden in an intimate ceremony in front of 80 friends.

The 44-year-old star had alerted fans to his marriage during an appearance on the Inside of You podcast last month.

He said: "I'm beyond grateful for my family and my kids and my wife."

Throughout the conversation, podcast host Michael Rosenbaum continually referred to Mette-Marie, 33, as the Yellowjackets actor's "wife" as well.

Elijah has made a concerted effort to keep his personal life out of the spotlight over recent years and the birth of his second child only emerged over a year later when he mentioned his daughter in an interview.

Asked about his average day, Elijah told the Wall Street Journal newspaper in July 2023: "We've got a three-year-old son and a 14-month-old daughter, and she wakes us up pretty early. I like getting up early, I like starting the day."

The movie star and his kids always eat breakfast together, with Elijah serving them "oatmeal with various spices, peanut butter and fruit — banana, apples, blackberries. I also really like overnight oats or muesli with yogurt, and I sometimes eat that with them."

He also told how he has a private Instagram account so he can share pictures with his friends and family only.

Speaking about his approach to social media, he told the Wall Street Journal: "I wanted to be able to share photos that I didn't necessarily want to share with the world. An account that's public-facing would really change what I share.

"It's not like I'm sharing anything that I wouldn't want to go out, but I'm a relatively private person."

