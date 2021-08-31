Elton John feels lucky to have escaped Aids crisis in 1980s

Elton John feels lucky to have escaped the Aids crisis in the 1980s.

The hitmaker explained how the Channel 4 show It's A Sin made him realise how lucky he was and he plans to get the cast of the drama over to his house when he's back in the UK.

Speaking on The Official Big Top 40, he shared: "When I come back to England which is going to be soon, I’m going to have a dinner for all the cast of It’s A Sin at our house because I love that programme.

It didn’t change my life but it made me realise how lucky I was to escape all that and to be reminded of what happened. Russell T Davies and the cast are going to come to dinner. We’re going to have a laugh."

Last year, Elton launched a US$1 million ($1.3 million) fund to help those with HIV amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He shared: "Today, I'm proud to announce that EJAF (Elton John Aids Foundation) is launching a US$1 million Covid-19 Emergency Fund to make sure that our frontline partners can respond to the effects of Covid-19 on HIV care for the most marginalised communities around the world.



Now and always, I'm committed to not leave anyone affected by HIV behind. Visit http://ejaf.org/covid19 for more info. Sending love to all of our Foundation's partners, grantees, supporters, frontline workers and members of our community during this time."



A post on the Elton John Aids Foundation website revealed that they are asking for applications that will help give "solutions that have strong potential to address specific challenges that have arisen for people already living with or at severe risk of HIV/Aids and who are now at heightened risk".



Sharing their plans to support the community, they added: "Such solutions should aim to demonstrably mitigate the threat of Covid-19 on maintaining current levels of access or increasing access to HIV-related prevention, testing, care and treatment adherence services."



