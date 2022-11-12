Elven Michelle Yeoh goes to war in Netflix's The Witcher: Blood Origin prequel series trailer

The latest trailer for The Witcher spinoff series, The Witcher: Blood Origin, finds Michelle Yeoh going into a war to fight men, monsters and everything in between.

The Netflix series is said to explore the creation of the first Witcher and will transport audiences thousands of years before the adventures of Geralt of Rivia from The Witcher series – who, by the way, will no longer be played by Henry Cavill.

Yeoh, who is best known for her roles in the likes of Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Crazy Rich Asians and Everything Everywhere All at Once, plays Scian, the last member of a nomadic tribe of sword-elves who finds herself on a mission to retrieve a blade stolen from her people.

Created by Declan de Barra and Lauren Schmidt Hissrich and adapted from The Witcher book series by Andrzej Sapkowski, The Witcher: Blood Origin also features an ensemble cast led by Sophia Brown (Giri/Haji) as Eile, a warrior of the Queen's guard who leaves to become a travelling musician and Laurence O'Fuarain (Vikings) as Fjall, a man on a quest for vengeance born into a clan of warriors sworn to protect the king.

The rest of the cast includes Lenny Henry, Mirren Mack, Nathaniel Curtis, Dylan Moran, Jacob Collins-Levy, among others.

The official synopsis reads:

"Set in an elven world 1,200 years before the world of The Witcher, Blood Origin tells a story lost to time-one of seven outcasts who unite against an unstoppable power that took everything from them. Their blood quest giving rise to a prototype Witcher in a conflict that brings about the 'conjunction of the spheres,' when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one."

The Witcher: Blood Origin drops on Netflix on Dec 25.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.