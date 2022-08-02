The Witcher season 3 resumes filming after Covid-19 halt

Netflix's The Witcher has resumed production for season three. Production came to an abrupt halt a few days ago as series star Henry Cavill reportedly tested positive for Covid-19.

According to Redanian Intelligence, several cast members have returned to the set including the likes of Mecia Simson (who plays Francesca) and Cassie Clare (who plays Philippa Eilhart), who confirmed their returns over on Instagram.

It's unclear whether those returning to set include Cavill.

The Witcher season three logline reads:

"As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri of Cintra into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it.

"Entrusted with Ciri's magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where she hopes to discover more about the girl's untapped powers; instead, they discover they've landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery.

"They must fight back, put everything on the line - or risk losing each other forever."

It stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, Freya Allan as Ciri, and Joey Batey as Jaskier.

PHOTO: Netflix

New cast members for Season 3 include Robbie Amell as Gallatin, Meng'er Zhang as Milva, Hugh Skinner as Prince Radovid, and Christelle Elwin as Mistle.

Currently, season three doesn't have a premiere date just yet but fans can definitely look forward to the spin-off series The Witcher: Blood Origin, expected to release in Dec 2022.

The first two seasons of The Witcher as well as the anime film The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf are currently available to stream on Netflix.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.