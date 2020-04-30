Who's making his own bed, who's singing 4 hours every day? Local celebs spill what they've been doing during CB

The circuit breaker, which has been extended to June 1, is keeping us indoors and it has given our notoriously private local celebrities a chance to pull back the curtains on their personal lives.

Whether it's Thomas Ong washing his car for the first time, or Pierre Png's workout videos, we're definitely seeing them in a different light.

So, we decided to check in with some of these local celebs to find out what they've been up to during the circuit breaker.

"I became a first-time aunt a month ago, so this period of time while we all #StayHomeforSG, I've been spending a lot of time bonding with my niece." — Rebecca Lim

"Making my own bed, operating the coffee machine, and packing things around the house are everyday things I'm doing more of these days for #StayHomeforSG, which I didn't have time to do daily before." - Elvin Ng

"Fried eggs for myself, cooked aglio olio for my parents, and handwash my clothes immediately after grocery shopping [all for the first time]. No outside food for about a month! I feel so much healthier because of the reduction in intake of MSG. I also don't have to memorise scripts for now so I've been singing in my room for at least four to five hours per day." - Ya Hui

"I have never really been into livestreaming before #StayHome but as of late I have been getting into it! I've been doing Instagram livestream both solo and with my close friends like [Wang] Weiliang and Noah [Yap]. The response has been amazing with thousands of people tuning in to interact with us. It's very heartwarming and encouraging when our viewers send us messages saying they are having cabin fever and our livestream made their time at home much easier to go through." - Tosh Zhang

"For the first time, I'm playing Animal Crossing: New Horizons on Nintendo Switch... it's very fun, it's taking up a lot of my time terraforming and stuff." - Hayley Woo

"We are also filming videos for YouTube and trying out new internet trends like the Dalgona coffee, but I failed." - Jayley Woo

