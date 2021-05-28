Emily Blunt's first kiss at 13 was a 'horror show'

Emily Blunt's first kiss was a "horror show".

The A Quiet Place Part II star first locked lips with someone at her 13th birthday party, and has now confessed the kiss - which occurred with a boy named Ashley Clark - wasn't the perfect movie moment she had hoped for.

Describing the event as a "horror show", Emily revealed she was playing spin the bottle with her friends when the bottle landed on Ashley, whom she said was a tall and handsome guy with a 90s "curtained" hairstyle that she and her friends found attractive.

Speaking during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, she said: "I spun the bottle, it landed on Ashley, and I thought, 'Oh my God, this is it'.

"Now, I had heard about the concept of French kissing but I thought: 'Why would that be pleasurable or nice?' And it wasn't. I was just horrified by the whole thing. I just remember surreptitiously wiping my mouth afterwards. It was horrible."

Although her smooch with Ashley didn't work out, Emily was able to find love with her husband John Krasinski, with whom she has daughters Hazel, six, and Violet, four.

And her actor spouse previously praised Emily as "the most tremendous actress of our time".

He said: "She is without a doubt the most tremendous actress of our time, in my opinion... She is the most incredible partner in writing and directing and set designs. She just has such good ideas. So, I actually felt like I had my partner in all things on set, not just the best actress in the world... Anything I can think of, she makes 10 times better so that's a pretty good weapon to have on set."

And John - who stars in, directed, and co-wrote both A Quiet Place and its sequel - found working with his wife the "best collaboration of his career".

He shared: "It's without a doubt the best collaboration of my career so I'd do it again in a heartbeat. I was confident about us working together. I was nervous about getting Emily to do the movie... I was afraid she would say no. Nobody wants that rejection or the awkward dinner that night.

"But I was actually most afraid that she'd say 'I'll do it for you'. Emily knew this was a huge step for me and I was putting more on the line than I ever had. I didn't want her to do it for me because she'd always been an actress I'd watched make the most unbelievable choices."