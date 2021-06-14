Emma Stone 'burst into tears' after meeting her Hollywood icons

Emma Stone "burst into tears" after getting starstruck when meeting her Hollywood icons.

The Cruella star admits she got tearful when she crossed paths with the likes of Diane Keaton, Bill Murray and Lorne Michaels in the early years of her career but she is "fine" now.

Speaking to the Sunday Mirror, she said: "I do not very often play it cool, but I think I tried to keep it semi-cool in front of Steve Martin because I've cried in front of multiple other people and it's got to stop. I have this instinct to burst into tears when it's someone whom I've really admired since childhood so it's happened too many times. I've cried in front of Diane Keaton.

"I didn't cry in front of Bill Murray, but I walked away and cried, and then I was in the elevator for the first time with Lorne Michaels and I turned into the corner of the elevator and cried. I don't do it as much any more, but in my early 20s it just would overwhelm me so much. I was like a chihuahua. I'm fine now."

Meanwhile, Emma previously confessed she is convinced Leonardo DiCaprio "probably thinks she's a little weird" after she picked up an Academy Award prize in 2017 from the Titanic actor.

ALSO READ: Emma Stone couldn't stop thinking about teenage crush Leonardo DiCaprio when she won an Oscar for La La Land

Asked what her memory of winning an Oscar was, she shared: "Leonardo DiCaprio. That was what was going through my mind cause it was him. And I was like, I'd seen Titanic seven and a half times in theatres. He was the love of my life. I had a picture of him in my bedroom that was signed, that I had gotten for my birthday when I was like 12 years old and I was walking to Leo and I was like, this is officially the most surreal moment of my life. I could not believe it.

"I think he probably thinks I'm like a little weird, cause whenever I see him, I'm kind of like, 'Hey, how's it going?' You know, just in little moments either at the same event or something. He's very sweet though. But that was truly, that was what was the craziest experience was the fact that it was him."