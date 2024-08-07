Emma Watson coming to Singapore in September as speaker in technology and law conference

Emma Watson is coming to Singapore.

The 34-year-old actress, who shot to fame playing Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter movie franchise, will be attending the TechLaw.Fest 2024 at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Marina Bay Sands, on Sep 12.

Emma will be speaking with her father Chris Watson, who is a partner and global chair in telecommunications, media and communications at the international law firm CMS, on the topic diversity and inclusion.

The TechLaw.Fest 2024, organised by Singapore Academy of Law and the Ministry of Law, will be held on Sep 11 and 12, bringing together industry experts to discuss topics relating to technology, law and governance.

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth and Second Minister for Law Edwin Tong will begin the event with a panel discussion on the first day with Justice Aedit Abdullah and Microsoft Asia's corporate external and legal affairs regional vice president Mike Yeh.

Other speakers at the event include Dr Ong Chen Hui, assistant chief executive of Business and Technology Group at Infocomm and Media Development Authority, Singaporean singer-songwriter Inch Chua and Kevin Zhang, who is founder of The Celeb Net and artificial intelligence (AI) digital celebrity marketing solution idoLive.

Registration for the event is now available at the TechLaw.Fest website.

