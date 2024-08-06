'She calls him like 100 times in an hour': Kwon Yuri and Dex get teased on their chemistry in The Zone: Survival Mission season 3

The new season of The Zone: Survival Mission promises to bring on tougher challenges, but despite the additional struggles, cast member Kwon Yuri found it "enjoyable".

AsiaOne attended the press conference for the South Korean variety show's third season on Aug 6 where returning and new cast members were in attendance.

In the series, the four "agents of mankind" go through disaster simulations where they're required to survive for four hours.

"We're joined by new agents but they are really in a different league… The missions levelled up and it became a lot more difficult to hang in there," said Yuri, who led the first two seasons with comedians Yoo Jae-suk and Lee Kwang-soo.

While Kwang-soo left the show, soldier-turned-YouTuber Dex, whose real name is Kim Jin-young, and former mixed martial artist Kim Dong-hyun joined the cast in season three.

Yuri continued: "It was an interesting experience, getting used to the missions with our two new cast members was enjoyable."

The 34-year-old Girls' Generation member began laughing shyly, and Jae-suk, 51, piped: "Yuri really enjoyed this season."

Dong-hyun, 42, teased: "Your happy moments were captured… she calls Dex like 100 times in an hour."

In the first three episodes which reporters had a preview of, Yuri and 29-year-old Dex had chemistry - Yuri would jokingly flirt with him while Dex would protect her in certain situations.

At the press conference, Yuri later remarked that while Dong-hyun and Dex are bulked up and "big", they're "softies" on the inside and scared of ghosts, which led Dong-hyun to teasing her again.

"I think Yuri is not scared of ghosts but when she's with Dex, she fakes it so it looks like she's scared but I don't think she actually is."

[embed]https://youtu.be/v4iNDPckQuM?si=yzDH5DkjkKxoKRXI[/embed]

A reporter on the ground also pointed out Dex and Yuri's chemistry and asked whether they felt butterflies on the show.

"I was quite surprised. Dex was always there for me in the most crucial moments. He would just appear from nowhere, help me and hold me in his arms. I was so thankful," said Yuri as she laughed with Dex.

"The others would run away and he would be the only one left so naturally he just came to my rescue."

Dex, who shot to the limelight after appearing in the reality dating series Single's Inferno season 2, said: "I didn't intend for that to happen but it kind of felt like I was reshooting the dating show. I had that chemistry [with Yuri] on set."

The Zone: Survival Mission season 3 premieres with its first three episodes on Disney+ on Aug 7.

