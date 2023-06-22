'Mum, I made it': Tourists from Singapore interviewed by Kim Jin-young of Single's Inferno on South Korean street

What are the odds of meeting a celebrity during a getaway? This was what happened to two sisters from Singapore during their trip in South Korea.

TikTok user Jolyn posted a video of her and her sister Evelyn chancing upon Single's Inferno 2 star Kim Jin-young in Seoul on May 30, turning fans green with envy.

"We took a whole day to recover from this…He was so nice," wrote Jolyn in the caption.

The 28-year-old, also known as Dex, posed in a series of videos with the two girls, and the scene could be mistaken for a photoshoot.

Single's Inferno is a South Korean reality dating show on Netflix where participants are left on an island to find love among themselves. To leave the island, they must pair up as couples.

Season 2 premiered last December.

As if that wasn't memorable enough, Jin-young also interviewed Jolyn and Evelyn for his YouTube vlog which he uploaded on Monday (June 19).

He mentioned that this was the first video for his YouTube series titled Becoming Insider of 20th Century.

After asking Jolyn and Evelyn a few basic questions in English, Jin-young complimented the two girls on their 'hip' style.

When asked if they were twins, Evelyn switched to Korean, saying that she's the unnie (older sister) and Jolyn is the dongsaeng (younger sister).

"How long are you here for?" Jin-young continued the conversation in Korean, leaving the girls stumped.

He switched back to English afterwards, albeit struggling a little.

The girls stated that they were there for 10 days which he mistook for 10 years until they corrected him.

The interview ended with the trio bursting into laughter.

"Omg a 'mum, I made it' moment," said Jolyn in a separate TikTok video she posted from Jin-young's vlog.

Netizens took to the comments to crack jokes and express their jealousy, saying that she 'won at life'.

"I'm jealous! You met Dex! Ugh! He's so fine!" one fan commented.

"You missed the opportunity to ask him about Jurassic World," commented another, referring to Jin-young's hilarious commentary on the scenic beach in Single's Inferno.

In the episode, Jin-young said the scene looked like Jurassic World, and the phrase became a running joke among the cast and fans afterwards.

"I couldn't think. My brain was not brain-ing," replied Jolyn.

Who could blame her?

