Engaged for 8 years but Christina Aguilera is in no rush to get married

Christina Aguilera is in no rush to get married.

The 41-year-old pop star has been engaged to Matthew Rutler for the last eight years – but the loved-up couple are still in no rush to walk down the aisle.

A source told Us Weekly: "There are no wedding plans at the moment. [Christina] and Matt are happy the way they are. They're one of those couples who don't need a document to prove their love for each other."

Christina was in the middle of a divorce from her ex-husband Jordan Bratman when she met Matt on a film set more than ten years ago.

The award-winning pop star and Matt got engaged on Valentine's Day in 2014 and they welcomed their daughter, Summer Rain, later in the same year.

Despite this, Christina previously insisted she didn't want to rush getting married.

The Genie in a Bottle hitmaker – who also has Max, 14, with her ex-husband – said: "Our love is secure enough that we don't need a wedding to prove our commitment. We are enjoying our daughter, our family and our work for now."

Christina and Matt remain "very much in love" and the singer is currently enjoying the experience of touring in Europe.

However, Christina – who was married to Jordan between 2005 and 2011 – isn't planning to walk down the aisle in the near future, as she's currently focused on her career and on being a mom.

Speaking about her priorities, the insider said: "Christina is working on keeping her body the way it is and loves being on tour in the UK right now. She's feeling really good and back in her element doing what she loves."