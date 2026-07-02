Enhypen fans consider donating blood for K-pop band's collab with Singapore Red Cross: 'Strange pull factor but not too out there'

Collecting photocards of your favourite K-pop idols can break your wallet. But for these latest and exclusive ones from Korean boy band Enhypen, you'll only need to draw your blood.

Singapore Red Cross (SRC) announced today (July 2) that its youth blood donor club YouthInspire has partnered with Enhypen to encourage more young people to donate blood.

From July 6 to 25, those who flash SRC's social media post about the campaign, fill out a registration form at any blood bank and successfully donate blood will receive a set of exclusive Enhypen photocards featuring all six members, while stocks last.

Local Enhypen fan Shannah, 21, told AsiaOne that she struggles with low iron count and hasn't donated before, but the campaign has made her consider doing it and not just because of the photocards.

"It reminded me of the goodness donating blood can bring and since it's now tied to a group I genuinely support a lot, I feel a lot more motivated to," said the university student. "I think this is a great opportunity to give to a great cause and enjoy a little gift on the side from Enhypen."

She added that seeing members Jay and Jungwon share pictures of their previous journey donating blood makes the campaign feel more "genuine and inspiring", especially since the latter mentioned in a livestream that he held off getting his ears pierced for the donation.

Another fan Agatha Martinez, 20, who also hasn't donated blood before, told us that the campaign has a "strange pull factor but not too out there", considering Enhypen's vampiric group concept.

The creative agency intern added: "If I could, I wouldn't donate just for the cards, but more to help. The cards are just a bonus to me... I feel it sort of is a weird way to expose the group to more people, but given the overall goal is to help with blood donations, I don't really see the harm in integrating fandom to help with the common good!"

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Photo ops, fancafe

Fans, named Engenes, can also snap photos with life-size standees of Enhypen at Bloodbank@HSA, Bloodbank@One Punggol, Bloodbank@Westgate Tower and Bloodbank@Woodlands.

Meanwhile, some blood banks will also have Enhypen stickers in store while stocks last.

Engenes can also look forward to an official fancafe event helmed by YouthInspire in collaboration with the group's agency BeLift Lab.

To be held at Cafe BomBom, the Dark Moon: Bound by Blood spans two sessions - 2pm to 4pm and 4pm to 6pm - on July 25 where guests will be greeted with interactive photo spots, games and Enhypen-themed treats. Through a lucky draw, attendees stand a chance to win official Enhypen merchandise.

The fancafe is open to blood donors, but individuals who are not will need to register as YouthInspire members to attend. Interested parties may sign up for the event through this link.

Vampire-themed

Enhypen - comprising Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Jungwon and Ni-Ki - was formed through the 2020 survival competition show I-Land and made their debut in November 2020.

Their fourth EP, released in May 2023, is titled Dark Blood and influenced by the fantasy webtoon series Dark Moon: The Blood Altar which features vampire characters based on the group members.

They last performed in Singapore for three nights last October for their Walk the Line world tour, and will holding their Blood Saga concert at National stadium on March 14, 2027. Engenes can register for membership presales now and buy the tickets on July 15. General sales start on July 17 on Ticketmaster.

Sharp-eyed fans may have noticed that YouthInspire took to social media on June 29 to tease the campaign, with a horror-themed reel depicting a female blood donor tuning in to Enhypen's iconic hit Bite Me while filling out a registration form.

This isn't the first time Enhypen has moved the masses to give back. After the release of their The Sin: Vanish mini-album in January, Enhypen embarked on a 10-day blood donation campaign with Korean Red Cross inspired by their vampire-themed concept. Donors received unreleased photocard sets.

Korean media reported record blood donations and a nearly 19-fold surge in first-time donors.

In June, Enhypen teamed up with World Health Organisation (WHO) to raise awareness about the importance of blood donation globally, releasing promotional videos and a specially curated "Enhypen playlist for blood donation".

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kristy.chua@asiaone.com

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