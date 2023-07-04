Eric Tsang shares whether he's worried as #MeToo sweeps Taiwan

With the recent wave of #MeToo movement sweeping across Taiwan's entertainment scene, one might wonder which celebrity would be involved next.

A former reporter from Singapore recently ran into veteran Hong Kong actor Eric Tsang who was filming a travel programme in Nagano, Japan.

She then conveyed Shin Min's questions to the 70-year-old Eric, who is also TVB's general manager.

"The #MeToo movement started from America and spread all the way to Taiwan. While women kept mum about their suffering in the past, now they have boldly spoken up about their experiences through this movement!" he said.

With rumours surrounding him now and then, Eric was asked if he was worried about being hurt by the #MeToo movement, he replied: "I don't think so!"

Earlier this month, former Miss Hong Kong finalist Wendy Lam claimed that Eric made comments on her body and told her during an interview: "You're so fat, are you considering losing weight?"

Angered by his comments, Wendy retorted on the spot: "Sorry, but I don't think there is any kind of bad body shape. I think both fat and thin people have their own beauty. Beauty comes from the heart, from self-confidence and self-love."

Wendy added that she was laughed at by the judges who called her "too young, too naive."

Back in 2018, Eric denied raping late actress Yammie Lam, after a video named Eric as one of the assaulters.

Yammie said in a 2013 interview that she was raped by two "big brothers" in Hong Kong's showbiz industry.

One of her attackers had died not long ago while the other assaulted her when she was in Singapore, she said.

Yammie had a history of mental illness and bizarre behaviour after she was involved in a car accident in 1998. She died in October 2018 at age 55.

