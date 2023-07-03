Taiwan police search Aaron Yan's home for underaged sex videos

Speaking out about the atrocities was the first step forward, now the police have taken the next move.

Recently, Taiwanese singer-host Aaron Yan was accused by his ex-boyfriend, internet celebrity Yao Le, of taking nonconsensual sex videos of him, which were later leaked onto the internet.

Yao Le, now 21, also claimed that he was underage at the time of the incident.

This morning (July 3), Taiwanese media reported the police summoned Aaron, 37, to give his testimony at the Women's and Children's Protection Division of Taipei City Police Department and it lasted around three hours.

A police spokesperson told reporters that Yao Le had made a police report.

Additionally, as the police suspect that Aaron, formerly a member of the boy band Fahrenheit, took more sex videos of underaged persons, the police also searched Aaron's residence and office.

Taiwanese media reported that the police were expected to confiscate his laptop and handphone, as well as related electronic devices for evidence-gathering purposes.

When the media asked Aaron for comments, he merely said: "Don't speculate."

On June 20, Yao Le made an Instagram post accusing Aaron of nonconsensual sex and filming intimate videos of both of them without permission.

The next day, he held a press conference in Taipei to clarify his Instagram post, and Aaron made an unexpected appearance with his assistants. Aaron spoke briefly to Yao Le, bowed before him and apologised in front of hordes of cameramen from media outlets for making Yao Le face situations he shouldn't have had to at his age. He bowed again before he left.

