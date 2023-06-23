Netizens discover Aaron Yan's ex-bandmate Calvin Chen once dropped truths about Fahrenheit that went unnoticed

Sometimes truths emerged a long time ago but no one paid heed to them.

After male internet celebrity Yao Le accused Aaron Yan of nonconsensual sex and filming the process without permission, not only has the Taiwanese singer-actor received much media attention, his former idol boy group Fahrenheit has also been put under the microscope.

In particular, netizens discovered that one of the members Calvin Chen had seemingly revealed truths about the others — Aaron, 37, Jiro Wang, 41, and Brunei-born Wu Chun, 43 — over 10 years ago.

Fahrenheit was formed in 2005 and has gone on indefinite hiatus since 2011, when Wu Chun left to focus on his acting career.

In the past two days, Weibo users shared screenshots of prior television appearances of Calvin, 42, reportedly blurting out unbelievable statements about the others.

"He looked like a playboy, but he was the most honest person," one netizen quipped.

In the first set of screenshots from what appears to be a variety show, Calvin allegedly hinted that Wu Chun was in fact married at that time.

Wu Chun has been married to his Brunei childhood sweetheart since 2004 before the band was formed, but didn't make his married status public till 2013.

Calvin said: "I heard that singles in Brunei can receive red packets (during Chinese New Year), is that right? Doesn't it mean you can't take any?"

In the second set of screenshots, netizens summarised statements that Calvin reportedly blurted out on television which implied Aaron's sexual orientation.

"Aaron has been waiting for a time when everybody in Fahrenheit can kiss each other," Calvin allegedly said.

"If a girl falls on Wu Chun, he will push her away; if a girl falls on Aaron, she will push Aaron away," Calvin reportedly said another time.

In another television appearance, Calvin commented on the makeup they applied on themselves before leaving home.

"When Wu Chun does his makeup at home, it looks different from when he does it on set, so I suspect he is hiding a woman at home."

A user summarised Calvin's experience in Fahrenheit: "Nobody believed him back then, maybe the band was too dramatic."

"Now we must believe everything Calvin says, no matter how ridiculous it is," another added.

After Fahrenheit unofficially disbanded, Aaron continues to sing, host and act. Jiro has been active in acting and produced his own show The Crossing Hero in 2014.

Calvin is acting and hosting, and announced his marriage to actress Joanne Tseng in 2020.

Wu Chun has been busy with acting and also his businesses and being ambassador for various organisations like Royal Brunei Airlines, Taiwan tourism board and Dementia Brunei. He is still married to his childhood sweetheart Lin Liying, 42, and they have two kids, Neinei, 12, and Max, 9.

