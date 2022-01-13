Eternals streaming free on Disney+ in IMAX Enhanced with deleted scenes

Marvel Studios' Eternals is finally on Disney+ for free. And that's not all, if you've yet to catch the movie in IMAX, now's your chance.

The movie is now streaming on the platform in IMAX Enhanced. The option to watch it in widescreen is also available.

Eternals' arrival on Disney+ is also accompanied with major bonus features, including an audio commentary by director Chloe Zhao and visual effects leads Stephane Ceretti and Mårten Larsson, the behind-the-scenes documentary Immortalized, new interviews with the cast from the globe-spanning set, a cheeky gag reel and deleted scenes.

Eternals stars stars Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Kit Harington, Don Lee, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff and more.

