Eva Huang and husband criticised for claiming kids will feel 'inferior' if parents don't take them to Disneyland

Going to Disneyland is more of a privilege than necessity to many, but not according to 40-year-old Chinese actress Eva Huang and her husband Yang Zi.

In a bid to promote travel products they were selling during a livestream, the couple claimed that not taking children to Disneyland would make the latter feel 'inferior'.

"If your child hears of other children showing off that their parents took them to Disneyland but you didn't, they may start to have an inferiority complex," said Yang Zi, 48, in the livestream.

He then directed questions to the audience: "When we tell them not to be inferior, to be cheerful and to improve ourselves every day, what have we done for our children? If the child is in this situation, wouldn't you be heartbroken?"

Their comments upset netizens who questioned Eva and Yang Zi's values.

"How can this kind of values raise good children?" commented one netizen.

Another remarked: "There are other theme parks right? Isn't it more important that the children are happy? Some people these days will say anything just to sell products."

The couple have been actively growing their livestreaming business recently.

Prior to this incident, they were slammed for asking Yang Zi's 90-year-old mother to help them promote goods on the livestream.

Eva rose to fame after starring in Stephen Chow's 2004 film Kung Fu Hustle. She married Yang Zi, an entrepreneur, in 2007, and the pair have two sons Andy and Anlin.

