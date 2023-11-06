'Even his girlfriend is different': Nick Cheung confirms Talu Wang and Joey Chua have broken up

Months of speculation on whether Taiwanese actor Talu Wang (also known as Darren Wang) and Malaysian singer-actress Joey Chua have broken up are over.

Hong Kong actor Nick Cheung has cheekily confirmed it.

While promoting their new movie Wolf Hiding at the 2023 China Golden Rooster and Hundred Flowers Film Festival on Friday (Nov 3), the host asked the lead actors, Nick, Talu and Chinese actor Marc Ma, 44, to say a few words.

Nick, 58, shared that they filmed the movie a long time ago and hinted that, before the first one was released in cinemas, there were already plans to make a sequel.

Talu, 32, said: "I hope that everyone will like the movie, because we put in a lot of effort to make it and hope that everyone will feel good after watching it."

Nick interjected at this point: "Even his girlfriend is different now from when we filmed the movie."

While Talu was shocked by the statement and laughed awkwardly, the audience erupted into cheers and applause.

Nick continued taking digs at Talu: "He even said back then that he loved her (his ex-girlfriend) quite a lot."

Talu attempted to stop him and said: "Do you know there is a livestream going on here?"

Nick wanted to say more but before he could finish his sentence, Talu cut him off: "Enough, it's enough! Watch the movie, that is more important."

While the audience were still applauding Nick's bold statements, Talu clarified: "It's normal for actors to date, it's nothing."

Rumours of Talu and Joey's breakup started in June when netizens realised that they had unfollowed each other on Instagram and the latter seemed to have deleted all photos taken with him.

Joey, 29, also made a cryptic post on June 24, writing that "many things have happened" and that she "wouldn't have known about happiness without pain". Netizens sent their well-wishes to her, hoping that she would find a better person.

Despite that, Talu and Joey have never addressed rumours of their breakup directly.

According to a report by Taiwanese publication Star.Setn on Sept 19, there were speculations that Talu was in a new relationship in July, when he was spotted with a woman in Hualien County.

They were also seen together when Talu was in Singapore on Sept 17 at crypto event Token2049's afterparty. The woman was identified as live broadcast host Mu Xuan.

In a report on Oct 25, he was also spotted ushering a woman into his car and appeared to be wary of paparazzi. It is unclear if the woman at the time was Mu Xuan.

