'Everything around me was spinning': Suhaimi Yusof warded at hospital after suffering a stroke

Local actor-comedian Suhaimi Yusof suffered a stroke on April 28 evening.

The 54-year-old, who is known for playing police sergeant Dollah Abu Bakar on local series Police & Thief, is currently warded at Tan Tock Seng Hospital for observation, according to a report by Malay publication Berita Harian today (April 30).

Speaking to reporters at the hospital, Suhaimi, who is a father of three, shared that he was heading to Eunos Community Club to host a Hari Raya meeting when he felt unwell.

"I just got off the lift, everything was fine until suddenly after three or four steps, I felt like everything around me was spinning," he said.

Suhaimi added that he called his wife Siti Yuhana Sulaiman, 54, who later found him sitting on the ground at the void deck of their block. She and one of their children called an ambulance.

Yuhana told the Malay daily: "There were no symptoms. Thank god he didn't fall down and hadn't started driving the car yet."

He also shared that he didn't have any health complications before and the doctors will monitor his condition for the next three to four days. He is unsure whether he needs to undergo a surgery at the moment.

Suhaimi, who has 15 events lined up to attend in the near future, added: "I'm almost 55 years old… Maybe it's time for me to rest."

He also took to Instagram this afternoon to thank his followers for their well-wishes.

