Gossip mill: Richie Koh to play drag queen in new movie, Lee Joon victim of physical assaults in school, Shinee's Onew to hold fanmeet in Singapore

Richie Koh to play drag queen in new movie

Local actor Richie Koh will be taking on a role he's never done before in an upcoming movie.

Titled A Good Child, the story follows a drag queen (played by Richie, 30) who returns home to his dementia-stricken mother (Hong Huifang, 63).

He reconstructs her memory to convince her that he is her daughter and not a son, while unknowingly confronting his childhood traumas along the way.

This marks a reunion for Richie and Huifang, who starred in the 2023 drama Whatever Will Be, Will Be.

A Good Child, helmed by director Ong Kuo Sin, is slated to be released next year.

Lee Joon victim of physical assaults in school

[embed]https://youtu.be/GzVyg3lQSq4[/embed]

South Korean actor and former MBlaq member Lee Joon recently revealed how he was bullied in school.

The 36-year-old went on the reality show Omniscient Interfering Interview on April 27, where celebrities and their managers talk about their day-to-day life.

In the episode, Lee Joon sat down with his manager, as well as actor and childhood friend Guk Ji-yong.

He shared how he wanted to help the disadvantaged, particularly victims of school violence because he used to be one of them.

"I was beaten up throughout college," he said, adding that he couldn't walk properly at times because of the assaults.

"The skin on my back would be stuck to my uniform because it was covered in blood. I had to cut the cloth off with scissors."

Lee Joon, who was a dance student back then, also shared that he had to take a break from school due to his injuries.

[[nid:678796]]

He continued: "I stopped the violence from happening to my juniors. If my seniors told me to hit them, I would shout and only pretend that I did it."

He then recalled how he attended a wedding later on as an adult and saw his bullies, who ran away as soon as they saw him.

Lee Joon is currently starring in the ongoing K-drama The Escape of the Seven: Resurrection.

The Escape of the Seven: Resurrection and Omniscient Interfering Interview are available on Viu.

Shinee's Onew to hold fanmeet in Singapore

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C6WDhovy6p3/?igsh=Y2wwNDViYTZlcHRn[/embed]

He was just here at Star Awards 2024 and promised in an Instagram Story that he would return to Singapore.

Indeed, Shinee's Onew will be hitting our shores once again on July 21 for his upcoming fanmeet tour.

Besides Seoul and Singapore, the 34-year-old will also be heading to Osaka, Yokohama, Macau, Manila, Kaohsiung and Kuala Lumpur.

Ticketing details have yet to be announced.

[[nid:681835]]

syarifahsn@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.