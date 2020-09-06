Everything you need to know about the 56th Baeksang Awards

Missed the 56th Baeksang Arts Awards that happened on Friday, June 5?

Here’s a quick recap on everything you need to know, from notable moments to the biggest winners.

When you’re done, find out who made out the cut for our best-dressed list and favourite beauty looks from the South Korean awards ceremony that’s the Korean equivalent of the Academy Awards, was aired live on JTBC.

1. There was no audience

The Baeksang Arts Awards had already been postponed till June 5 because of the Covid-19 global pandemic.

However, the show must go on and the awards ceremony proceeded without an audience present.

Instead, nominees, presenters and press filled the space with seats laid out in a safe distancing manner of at least a metre apart.

A rather bizarre sight for such a grand occasion, but hey, we are living in extraordinary times.

2. There was a special stage for Covid-19

Several child actors took to the stage for a special performance titled Things We Took For Granted where they sang as scenes from the year’s movie and television productions flashed behind.

This heartfelt act came with a positive, hopeful message that left many in the audience with teary eyes.

3. The Tiktok Popularity Award went to...

Hyun Bin for the male category and Son Ye-jin for the female.

After their roles as the #Riricouple in Crash Landing On You had fans all over the world swoon (us included), we aren’t surprised they won.

4. While the Bazaar Icon Award was awarded to…

Seo Ji-hye, whom you might remember as Seo Dan in Crash Landing On You.

Visibly surprised, she was nervous giving her acceptance speech but she didn’t forget to thank her team of stylists, makeup artists and hairstylists.

We can also expect greater fashion looks from her as she gave her word on trying to be more trendy in the future.

5. Bong Joon-ho didn’t win Best Director

Bong had won this accolade at the Academy Awards earlier this year, so many were expecting that he would win similarly at home.

Instead, the award went to Kim Bora who directed House of Hummingbird, a film that follows a 14-year-old girl as she navigates life and changing times.

6. The biggest winner of the night was...

When the Camellia Blooms. Starring Gong Hyo-jin and Kang Ha-neul, the mini-series has received rave reviews and ratings.

It went into the evening with nine nominations, just one more than Crash Landing On You and two more than Itaewon Class, and went home with four wins.

7. While the one who failed to live up to their nominations was…

Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite.

After much global fanfare, including multiple wins at the Academy Awards and notable achievements at Cannes Film Festival, the hit movie only scored three out of the 12 nominations it had received.

8. Finally, the grand prizes went to…

Best TV Drama: Hot Stove League

Best Actress: Kim Hee-ae for World of the Married

Best Actor: Kang Ha-neulfor When The Camellia Blooms

Best Supporting Actress: Kim Sun-young for Crash Landing On You

Best Supporting Actor: Oh Jung-se for When The Camellia Blooms

Best New Actress: Kim Da-mi for Itaewon Class

Best New Actor: Ahn Yeo-seop for Dr. Romantic 2

Most Popular Actor and Actress: Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin

Best Director: Mo Wan-il for The World of the Married

Best Screenplay: When The Camellia Blooms

Bazaar Icon Award: Seo Ji-hye

Best Variety Performer, Male: Yoo Jae-suk

Best Variety Performer, Female: Park Na-rae

Best Technical Achievement: Jang Yeon-ok for The Great Escape

The Daesang or Grand Prize for drama went to When The Camellia Blooms

Best Film: Parasite

Best Film Director: Bora Kim (Kim Bora) for House of Hummingbird.

Best New Film Director: Kim Do-young for Kim Ji-Young: Born 1982

Best Film Screenplay: Lee Sang-geun for Exit

Best Actor: Lee Byung Hun for The Man Standing Next

Best Actress: Jeon Do-yeon for Happy Birthday

Best Supporting Actor, Film Category: Lee Kwang-soo for Inseparable Bros

Best Supporting Actress, Film Category: Kim Sae-byuk for House of Hummingbird

Best New Actress: Kang Mal-geum for Lucky Chan Sil

Best New Actor: Park Myung-hoon for Parasite

Best Technical Achievement: Kim Seo-hee for The Man Standing Next

The Daesang or Grand Prize for film: Bong Joon-ho for Parasite

This article was first published in Her World Online.