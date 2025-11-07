Ex-news presenter Evelyn Lam's new career in psychology kickstarted after stress of 2nd pregnancy and parents' cancer diagnoses

While her face may no longer be broadcast on television, you'll probably see her on your TikTok scrolls - this time, in a more soothing light than breaking news.

On Oct 27, Channel 8 news presenter Evelyn Lam took to social media to announce that she was leaving her job. Her official last day was Nov 5.

Since joining Mediacorp in 2008, the 40-year-old has reported on several major local events, including the Singapore General Elections (2011, 2015, 2020 and 2025) as well as the historic Xi Jinping-Ma Ying-jeou summit in Singapore in 2015.

Speaking to AsiaOne about her departure from the newsroom, Evelyn said that after more than a decade on the job, she had been yearning to explore something different but there was "not much of a push factor" as she enjoyed what she was doing.

It was until she took up a practitioner diploma course in hypnotherapy, which sparked her interest so much, that she proceeded with another certification in psychotherapy.

"I have always been interested in psychology; 80 per cent of the books I read during my free time are related to psychology," remarked Evelyn.

According to 8days, she juggled her curriculum with her nightly news shifts and covering the elections.

"I am always fascinated by how our brain works, especially the subconscious, where memories and beliefs are stored that will influence your thoughts, emotions and behaviours. I believe how we think will result in how we live, so it is important to keep our mind healthy and fit."

She stated the importance of mental health struck a chord with her after both her parents were diagnosed with cancer at the same time a few years back. The news hit her right after she had given birth to her second child while also being their caregiver.

Evelyn shared: "I was handling a lot during that period of time but I thought I was coping quite well, until my body could not take it and went into a panic attack.

"I feel that people often overestimate how much they can take and will conveniently ignore the stress until the mind and body send an alarm. This can be prevented with more awareness through therapy."

Struggling with grief after her parents died in the last five years, she admitted that the knowledge gained from her therapy courses helped her cope better. "This propelled my interest in therapy work as I found meaning in being able to help others cope better in life."

Earlier this August, Evelyn tendered her resignation and upon telling her colleagues about it, most of them were "quite shocked" to find out that she was going into a completely different field of work. "I told no one about the therapy courses, so this came as a surprise," she revealed.

In her farewell videos on Instagram last week, one of them included a look into a handcrafted gift her colleagues had made for her, documenting moments from her many years in the newsroom, as well as heartfelt messages from the team.

To her surprise, Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong took to the comments section to wish her well: "Enjoyed my interviews with you, including my final interview before handing over as PM. All the best with your next move!"

With the outpouring of love from longtime viewers and her colleagues, she expressed her gratitude for the support she has received over the years.

Going forward, Evelyn - now holding a practitioner diploma in therapy work - will pursue a master's degree in psychology while doing her psychotherapy practice as an associate in a private clinic.

After 17 years in the newsroom, she still holds the passion for creating and delivering meaningful content. She recently started a new TikTok account, @eveuwan, where she will share psychology tips to help people keep their mental wellness in check.

Currently, she has six videos up chronicling her transition from news to psychology. In her first post, she opened the floor to questions about her career switch, writing: "It's been a tough decision to leave my six-digit [salary] as a newscaster and thrusting myself into the unknown. Follow me as I navigate the path I have chosen... I would really love to explore and share more on this platform."

