Ex-Project Superstar runner-up Shi Xinhui and Swedish husband welcome first child

Who says the stuff of fairy tales can't happen?

Ex-Project Superstar first runner-up Shi Xinhui had a serendipitous encounter with a Swedish traveller and their chance meeting blossomed into a long-distance romance. Now, the happily-married couple has welcomed their first child into the world.

In an Instagram post on Saturday (May 22), the 39-year-old Malaysian singer shared a photo of the newborn with the caption "Truly blessed". Singaporean singers Jocie Guo (better known as Guo Meimei), Joi Chua, and Serene Koong also offered their congratulations in the comments.

Xinhui didn't mention whether it was a boy or a girl, but some well-wishers said it is the latter.

She had also kept her pregnancy a secret, revealing it only early this month when she uploaded a photo of herself with a huge baby bump.

She has always wanted to have a child with her husband and made her wish known on Instagram in 2017 when she shared a photo of him with a child and wrote: "I want to bear him a child, because... #akidwhocallshimfatherisablessedkidindeed (sic)"

Xinhui first met her husband Anders Stenquist when he crashed at her apartment. She detailed their encounter in an Instagram post published in February 2017 and wrote: "The small space beside the dining table used to be where a traveller from across the world slept on a foldable mattress. A traveller who was only coming to bunk for three days, ended up reserving a permanent spot in the owner's heart, house, and life.

"I married a guy that I have never even spent Valentine's Day with before. Today he and I are still unable to spend our first as a married couple together. I don't mind if he gives me no special gift or romantic arrangements, all I need is for each and every one of my long-distance calls to connect so that I can hear his voice, and that will be bliss for me."

It's unclear when the couple met. They eventually married in December 2016 where Xinhui performed her hit song From Taipei to Beijing.

Local actress Eelyn Kok, who was in attendance, shared the clip on Instagram and described the banquet as "machiam concert".

In an interview with Lianhe Zaobao during that time, she shared that her husband worked in the family business which deals in cars and mechanical parts.

After the wedding, Xinhui traveled between Malaysia, Singapore, and Sweden before settling down in Sweden with her hubby in May 2018.

