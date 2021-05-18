Henry Golding gets up at 4am every day since becoming a dad

Henry Golding has been getting up at 4am every day since becoming a dad.

The Snake Eyes actor and his wife Liv Lo announced last month they had become parents to a baby girl and although life with his daughter is "great" so far, the 34-year-old star admitted he's had to adjust to a new sleep routine.

He gushed: "She's a great baby. She wakes up with me at maybe 4 o'clock in the morning. It is early."

And though she's only a few weeks old, Henry has enjoyed seeing how the tot has changed every day.

He added to Entertainment Tonight: "Literally every single day she changes. Something new comes out, she looks at you differently, she smiles. It melts your heart."

The Crazy Rich Asians star has found parenthood has brought him and his wife closer together - but joked it could have gone either way following the stresses of spending a year in lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He quipped: "It's either end of the spectrum for Covid anyway. You either hate each other coming out, or you're even more in love."

Before his daughter was born, Henry admitted he hoped to be a "cool dad", which he insisted wasn't an easy goal to achieve.

He said: "I want to be one of those cool dads.

"It's harder than it sounds. I think, I'm sure your kids go through phases of you being that greatest hero, to the most embarrassing human in their eyes. So I look forward to living out all of those."

And while he wanted to be a supportive parent, the Gentlemen star also looked forward to "embarrassing" his child when she gets older.

He said: "I want to be the guy sort of dressing up in weird outfits and picking them up from school and embarrassing them, like, continuously.

"But I want to be a father that's there for them, and when times are tough and things aren't exactly going the way that they are, especially living in this day and age, with kids having to be at home and home-schooled, and parents having to go through real struggles in their business, and perhaps their small businesses.

"Keeping that family together and in good spirits, I think that's also a father's responsibility."

