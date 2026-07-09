Ex-TVB actress Cecilia Yiu returns to showbiz after 30 years, wouldn't mind working with ex-boyfriend Aaron Kwok

Thirty years after her retirement, former TVB actress Cecilia Yiu is returning to showbiz.

On July 7, the 57-year-old — who debuted in 1986 after participating in TVB's Miss TV pageant and retired in 1995 — attended a press conference in Hong Kong to announce her contract with New World Entertainment.

She told reporters she hesitated for a long time as she was worried about readjusting to the industry, having been been away for so long.

She later told HK01: "I noticed a lot of people from our industry are doing livestreams. I thought, since I have the opportunity, why not give it a try?"

She shared she has recorded four songs and plans to film the music videos as well as go into short dramas and livestreaming.

Cecilia was also asked about her former romance with Aaron Kwok, now 60. She was 17 when they dated and Aaron's first love.

"There's really nothing to it. We've been through so much, right? After all at our age, everyone has their past. I'll tell you honestly, it's all in the past," she said.

Regarding why they broke up after dating for five years, she said she doesn't remember. "If you didn't bring this up, I would have completely forgotten about the relationship.

"When it comes to relationships, there's no right answer. It's not necessarily better for him to leave me or for me to leave him; there must have been some things we couldn't adapt to, maybe it was the distance or other similar factors."

She said they haven't been in contact for a long time but she wouldn’t mind being at the same event or working with him.

"Why would I mind? I don't remember the puppy love clearly, it happened 40 years ago," she said, adding she attended Aaron's concert in Macau with a friend recently and he was "very good and hardworking".

After her retirement, Cecilia reportedly married a businessman, whom she is said to have divorced. They have two daughters, who are reportedly in their 20s.

Aaron married Chinese model-influencer Moka Fang in 2017 and have three daughters born in 2017, 2019 and 2025.

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syarifahsn@asiaone.com