Ex-TVB martial arts actor Lee Hoi Sang dies aged 83

Veteran martial arts actor Lee Hoi Sang died on Sept 9 at the age of 83.

Hong Kong media reported that he died in a hospital from bacterial infection of skin lesions.

Hoi Sang had just retired from TVB in December 2023 after nearly 40 years with the broadcaster and starring in over 100 of their dramas.

An expert in Wing Chun, he was a martial arts instructor before starting his career with action film roles. Due to his bald head, he often played monks.

In the later years, he grew to become a beloved 'uncle' figure in dramas.

He's best known for movies like The 36th Chamber of Shaolin (1978) as well as the dramas Demi-Gods and Semi-Devils (1997) and Come Home Love: Lo and Behold (2017) where he played Uncle Shen.

In February 2018, he was awarded the Outstanding Contribution Award from the Hong Kong Stuntmen Association in recognition of his great contribution to Hong Kong kung fu films.

He left behind his wife and children.

