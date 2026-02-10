'Excellent trilingual abilities': Benz Hui's daughter Charmaine now a host

Charmaine Hui has signed with Hong Kong artist management company Chessman HK as a professional host.

The 28-year-old, daughter of the late Hong Kong veteran actor Benz Hui, made the announcement in a joint Instagram post with the company yesterday (Feb 9).

"Half a year ago, I never would have imagined that this period would involve one change after another, pushing me out of my comfort zone time and again within three months. But, to say it in the old-fashioned way, when life gives you lemons, make lemonade," said Charmaine.

"I'm so grateful for the support of my family and friends during this time; their care made the whole 'lemonade-making process' so much easier."

Benz, who was a Singaporean PR, died in October last year at the age of 76 from multiple organ failure due to cancer.

Charmaine married her Singaporean husband, who is based in Hong Kong, in 2023. She sold her two cafes in Singapore and moved back with him after they married.

Chessman HK posted Charmaine's profile on their Instagram, describing her as a "versatile host" with "excellent trilingual abilities" who's fluent in English, Cantonese and Mandarin.

Her services include hosting corporate, TV and online events for the lifestyle and F&B industries.

In an interview with As One Entertainment, Charmaine remarked that she's "not qualified" to inherit her father's mantle.

"I have so much to learn, so I hope everyone will give me plenty of guidance and support," she added.

When asked if her father had been supportive of her entering the industry, she told the Hong Kong publication: "As long as I'm happy, Dad would support me, so I will always cherish and be grateful for that unconditional love."

Charmaine also shared that she's always been interested in hosting; she hosted many school events during her university days.

But as for acting in dramas and films, she said it would depend on whether there are opportunities. "Whatever new challenges come my way, I'll do my best."

